Who puts the fun in dysfunctional? GVR Board President Mike Zelenak and Vice President Nina Campfield, charter members of the so-called Friends of GVR. Instead of following the requirement for GVR Boards to govern using Carver’s policy governance, they micromanage the organization, paying GVR’s attorney thousands to rewrite the Corporate Policy Manual.
For those who don’t know, the GVR Board subscribes to a management by committee approach where GVR committees are chaired exclusively by Friends Board members. Instead of allowing the CEO to implement Board policies, committees spend months (even years) talking about implementation without real progress being made. A prime example is failure to move on converting the Desert Hills shuffleboard courts to a fitness center. The GVR Board approved the funds to complete this work two years ago, but no actual progress has been made.
Under Carver’s policy governance model, the Board should direct the CEO to establish the means and methods to implement Board policy. The Board is responsible for reviewing and approving these guidelines. Having these policies and procedures would eliminate the need for the Corporate Policy Manual and the need for GVR committees.
When members become engaged and involved in attempting to understand the need for unnecessary changes, they are yelled at, berated and subject to abuse and insults. It’s time for a change. GVR members need to vote out these ineffective board authoritarians and replace them with visionaries who maximize the time investment members make in GVR.
Thank you, Scott Somers, for standing up for all members using common sense and true leadership skills that are sorely lacking on the board.
