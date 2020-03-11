We believe that the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center is a valuable community asset. It began in 2009, serving two households a week and now serves 230 households. As a result, they are out of space.
It is conducting a campaign to raise money for additional space and services; it is 70% of the way to its goal and needs your help now.
Many of us do not see the poverty that exists in our communities, but it is there. One in four households lives below the level of self-sufficiency.
Please consider joining us in supporting this worthwhile effort. All donations are welcome at sahuaritafoodbank.org/make-a-capital-gift or mail a check to Sahuarita Food Bank at 17750 S. La Cañada; Sahuarita, AZ 85629.
Pam and Dick Duchaine, Sahuarita