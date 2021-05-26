Voting is a right and duty for all citizens whom are legally permitted to do so. The security of our elections is paramount to our survival. Every time someone casts an illegal ballot it erases one legal vote. We must ensure that all who vote are who they say they are, only vote once, and are legal to vote; this is why we need voter ID.
I have heard the argument that minorities, elderly and the poor don’t have or can’t get ID... Bull. How can you cash a check, drive a car, buy cigarettes or alcohol, see a doctor or even use the library without ID? The answer is you cannot. ID is available for all citizens, free if you cannot afford it.
Robert Grier
Green Valley