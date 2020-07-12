All the dialogue is negative. Shutdowns, restrictions, attempting to turn our neighbors into mask police, etc. A lot of this is due to our politicians trying to make each other look bad.
It’s time for a change. I propose that Gov. Ducey go to Walt Disney studios and ask them to create a Smokey Bear-type character who could be used as the face the effort to defeat COVID-19. Positive announcements regarding progress on vaccines, availability of masks, resources that can provide help, etc. could come from this mascot. It would be far better than the grim pronouncements we get now.
It is time to work on morale and I am sure there are many other ideas that could be used to lift the nations spirits.
Lynn Armstrong, Green Valley