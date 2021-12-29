If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In response to Dave Gamrath’s letter to the editor (“Bias against GVR,” Dec. 26). Dave, stick to the facts. You’ve done good work with the GVR Investment Committee, where you stuck to summarizing investment facts.
Where are the facts when you criticize the newspaper for alleged biased reporting? You’re just repeating the propaganda that the so-called Friends of GVR pumps out to cover the failings of the current board majority. If the controlling faction fouls up by overpaying in a secretive deal for the old golf clubhouse, or deviating from past practice in hiring a new CEO, and then tries to hamstring that CEO, you try to cover their incompetence by blaming it on the newspaper, or a minority board member.
That kind of nonsense may have worked previously, but it won’t now. Everyone with eyes can see the expensive results of paranoid micromanagement by a few people who seem interested only in power for its own sake.
As to your criticism of board member Bart Hillyer, at least he’s willing to spell out what he believes and why he believes it. Your controlling bullies offer nothing substantive in response, just constant small-minded attempts to silence or belittle him. Your letter doesn’t allege even one factual or legal error by Bart—with good reason: all he’s said so far is true.
Directors Bart, Carol Crothers, Kathi Bachelor and other GVR members will not be bullied into silence. Those of us who are paying attention will elect candidates who work for GVR, not for Friends of GVR.
