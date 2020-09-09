I really appreciate Bette Immel’s In My View article titled “GOP wants to mourn? Try all this.”
She points out many of the ills of our society that we should be mourning. As are many others, I am fearful for the direction our country is going and am mourning all of the ills that she has addressed in her excellent and well thought out article. There are many other things that we should mourn including the loss of lives, property and security caused by so many fires storms and flooding throughout our nation.
However, we must move beyond mourning into hope and positive action. We are a great nation. We have successfully passed through other challenging times and have overcome the challenges in the past.
As citizens committed to our democracy, we will move forward and prevail over the many challenges that we are now facing.
George Riek, Green Valley