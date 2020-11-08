Responding to Mr. Fitch (“The real threat,” Oct. 28).
Off hand, here is a short list of likable presidents:
1. Washington
2. Adams
3. Jeferson
4. Lincoln
5. Theodore Roosevelt
6. FDR
7. Eisenhower
8. Kennedy
9. Reagan
10. Carter
11. Clinton
12. Bush 1
13. Bush 2
14.Obama
1,4 and 7 helped win some big wars. Nice guys often finish first.
None of us agreed with all of their decisions, but they were all quite likable people. I don’t recall any of them denigrating women by calling them nasty. Who even heard that word used to describe a woman? Not until this “leader of the free world.”
The free world doesn’t know if it should laugh at or fear him. Both seem to be appropriate.
Ray Omdahl, Green Valley