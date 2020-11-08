Responding to Mr. Fitch (“The real threat,” Oct. 28).

Off hand, here is a short list of likable presidents:

1. Washington

2. Adams

3. Jeferson

4. Lincoln

5. Theodore Roosevelt

6. FDR

7. Eisenhower

8. Kennedy

9. Reagan

10. Carter

11. Clinton

12. Bush 1

13. Bush 2

14.Obama

1,4 and 7 helped win some big wars. Nice guys often finish first.

None of us agreed with all of their decisions, but they were all quite likable people. I don’t recall any of them denigrating women by calling them nasty. Who even heard that word used to describe a woman? Not until this “leader of the free world.”

The free world doesn’t know if it should laugh at or fear him. Both seem to be appropriate.

Ray Omdahl, Green Valley

