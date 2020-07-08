Hate: a learned state. And, these days many of us have certainly learned to hate. Didn’t have to be this way but the educators, Democratic leaders, media, tech giants and the degenerates in the “entertainment” industry have been hard at work lying, conning, distracting and teaching us to hate.
When young, I was a Democrat because they were for the “little guy.” Hasn’t been the case in probably 60 years. I’m shocked at what the Democratic Party has devolved into. So who is the “modern” Democrat? Here are a few thoughts.
1. America was founded by old, racist white men resulting in a racist nation.
2. The Constitution/Bill of Rights and democracy should be replaced.
3. Women have the right to murder their unborn at any time, for any reason.
4. Our borders should be open for all regardless of their motives.
5. Teachers should indoctrinate rather than teach our children.
6. Capitalism is an unfair way for people to be self-sufficient through hard work.
7. Fossil fuels, internal combustion engines and coal/gas plants should be outlawed.
9. Our military, Border Patrol, ICE and police are racist thugs who should be abolished.
I do not believe most Democrats in Green Valley believe these things but the Democratic party does. I do believe the relentless propaganda over the past four years to hate President Trump has worked with many who wanted to believe it because he represents everything the left hates about our country.
When it comes time to vote, do you love America more than you hate Trump?
Rich Walton, Green Valley