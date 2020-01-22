It appears that there are those of you in the Green Valley community and Green Valley Recreation that feel that growth is not needed in either of these entities. Please pay attention!
Most of us came to this area because those that proceeded us had the foresight to plan for the growth and to leave us with many reasons that enticed us to venture here. Let’s not say, “Now that I’m here, leave it alone”! If we don’t plan for the future, this area will die. We all want more expansion of businesses and restaurants, but they will only come if they see growth and a way to be profitable.
It is up to us who are here today to thank those who came before us and for us to plan for the future.
Dick Roberts, Green Valley