How disturbing to read the article “GV care home incident probed” (A1, June 10). My mother lived at Silver Springs for eight years. Was it perfect? No! I don’t think there is such a thing as a perfect assisted living home.
When one pays over $50,000+ a year to live in a “nice” assisted living, you would expect at the very least that the resident would be safe from predators. One might expect mediocre food, bad service in the dining room, inconsistent healthcare aides, housekeeping issues, not enough entertainment, the usual complaints … But when someone in a management position is literally caught with their pants down in a resident’s bedroom, well, that pretty much brought me to tears.
My mother also suffered from dementia and I cringe at the thought that maybe that happened to her! Thank goodness for the alert staff members.
Diane Sabo, Green Valley