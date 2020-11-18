I am commenting on and commending Dan Shearer for his editorial in the Green Valley News on Nov. 15.
Thank goodness for Dan Shearer and the person that shared the information about the candidates for the CEO position of the Green Valley Recreation organization. It’s people like Dan that have a backbone and sound integrity who will come forward with this valuable information to share with every GVR member about what is transpiring right before our eyes, instead of the closed-door Executive Session making decisions that we all find out about after the fact.
I, for one, am tired of this nonsense with the statements and answers given from Don Weaver that Dan Shearer received. Don Weaver has stuck his nose into every board and committee possible in Green Valley and creates a quagmire of quicksand and then departs. Every GVR member should deserve the right to see every contract written and how our GVR dollars are being spent. That’s what we call real transparency and openness instead of the secretive shenanigan’s we are now experiencing.
Who on God’s green earth would want to bring a person with the tainted baggage that Scott Somers has in his most recent past to our community. Let alone have him in charge of our most prized possession that has made Green Valley such an appealing place to live for retirees. Hiring another career government hack to run our organization is absolutely appalling.
Wake up, Green Valley Recreation members, and demand accountability that is fair and open to every paying member. We can do much better than this for our community and Green Valley Recreation.
Bob Simmons, Green Valley