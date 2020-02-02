The new pickleball courts joyously opened Tuesday. For those who felt it was too much expense for one activity, I understand your concerns. However, did you know that while GVR funded eight courts, the Pickleball Club raised over $340,000 additional to fund 16 more courts, meeting the club needs nd bringing the facility up to tournament level allowing for increased opportunity. Our 800-plus club members will find it wonderful not too have 45-minute waits to play a 10-15-minute game in high season!
Thank you to those of you in the community who supported our efforts to get adequate playing space. This wonderful facility will serve our community far into the future.
Lynn Shinnick, Green Valley