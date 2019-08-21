After reading Cheryl Boyles’ letter a few times, I’m still not sure if she’s not just pulling our legs. But I can understand her anxiety and fear; maybe the guy marched and demonstrated with that wacko fascist group that intimidates and assaults people. Nah, Antifa is far-lefty. Or maybe he assaults journalists, or gathers with a mob outside our Senate Majority Leader’s home screaming “Stab him in the heart!”; or at another home, “We know where your children go to school!” Nope, those are lefty wackos, too.
I’m curious what Ms. Boyles means by “....a man who looks the part of a typical Trump terrorist.” Well, as silly as the letter was, in a way I can identify; if I were in a Trader Joe’s and some guy came in wearing an “Obama 2020” t-shirt, I’d go screaming into the parking lot!
Scott Anderson, Green Valley