Patagonia Arizona, is my chosen home because it offers a healthy diversity of people, plants and animals, clean air and water, dark night skies and a natural and beautiful environment that supports quality of life.
It is home and habitat for a wide variety of birds, butterflies, bees and wild animals, all necessary to establish and maintain a balanced and healthy environment. For lack of protection this treasured place is in danger from significant negative effects of mineral development.
The patchwork of federal and state laws and regulations that attempt to fill the holes of the Mining Law of 1872 is inadequate for safeguarding the existing natural resources that sustain life. Toxic mine wastes and leaks threaten the air we breathe and the water we drink.
It is imperative that we reform America’s nearly 150-year old mining law to promote responsible mining practices, hold mining companies accountable and ensure that our communities and water supplies are protected.
Passing Bill H.R. 2579, introduced by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, would be a step closer to protecting specific land and water designations.
Let’s work together to protect and improve quality of life for all who call the Patagonia Mountain region our home.
Jacqui Treinen, Patagonia