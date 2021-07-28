So the Monsoon storm left the grocery stores without power? They all contacted TEP about power restoration time. It’s not like they didn’t know they would be down for quite some time...so why not sell at a steep discount, or give away all that food they knew would spoil? So many people could have used that food. What a ridiculous waste of resources. No, I am not advocating the sale of spoiled or defrosted food, but these store managers knew they would be losing it all, so why not make better use of it by holding a flash sale, or putting the word out that the food was free for the next couple of hours?
Pat Campbell
Green Valley