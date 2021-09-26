Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The members of the Arizona Senate who actually voted to commission an inexperienced company to set off on a fool’s errand in attempting to audit the Maricopa County 2020 election results need to be severely censured for their extravagant and inappropriate use of tax-payers funds.
The whole endeavor was a highly partisan attempt to placate a narcissistic and disgraced former president and to promote voter distrust in the election process. Not only was this folly commissioned but it was allowed to run on for months beyond its three-week target just as a boondoggle.
The election results in question had already been thoroughly reviewed in audit by highly competent professional people and should not have even been in question. The state has far more important matters to deal with and fund than to be distracted by this partisan nonsense.