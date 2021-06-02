In the past, the filibuster infrequently has been used to prevent whatever one or more senators think of as destructive or disruptive measures being considered. In some letters to the editor, we see the hope the filibuster will be eliminated.
We need to consider one result that might follow if that happened. At the moment, Washington, D.C., is a place that belongs to all of us, no matter what political party, what race or religion we represent. The monuments and government buildings belong to us all.
Most certainly, without the presence of the filibuster, Democrats would at once be able to make Washington, D.C., a state. It would not be just any old state; it would be a Democratic state.
Suddenly, all our monuments and government buildings could be forever changed or taken away completely. Thomas Jefferson might be missing from his perch and Andy Jackson might no longer be riding his charger near the White House. The Lincoln Memorial could see a name change.
D.C. would no longer belong to all of us. It would belong to one political party. The result would be one more divisive wedge driven into the heart of our nation, causing even more conflict. Keep the filibuster.
Ingrid Lynch
Green Valley