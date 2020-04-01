The John F.Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts just got $25 million richer (in spite of the fact that it’s closed and has already laid off musicians) thanks to Nancy Pelosi, who demanded that and got it.
She got it because for days she was holding back passage of the stimulus package with her demands that it must include such things as carbon emission and voting privileges for people who want to register the same day as they vote, and windmills, those, too.
Senators fought back but had to include the Kennedy Center at least. If there is further stimulus legislation, I bet she is preparing another long list of things to hold up the process, not much caring about people out of work or businesses needing help. So far, in this my local paper, when legislation supposed to be about help for workers and businesses get polluted by the Speaker of the House, is it unreasonable to expect some criticism of her? How’s about my paper giving a complete list of everything she demanded? She’s recently accused the president of killing people because he was “too slow”in responding to the virus; how is it neither my paper nor any of its readers think it stinks that she created her own kind of slowness in the Senate?
I’m looking forward to seeing that list of all her demands in this newspaper and to editorial and readership judgments as to how those things pertained to emergency help for workers and businesses.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley