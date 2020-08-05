Terrifying goats! I’m sure the lone hiker being stalked and butted was terrified. I would be too. However, if we want to have wild places, we can’t just run off all the wildlife. It’s their home (“Goat put down after terrorizing hikers,” July 29).
In this case, since the female was or recently was lactating, there is likely a goat kid up there somewhere and the male goat was protecting his family. Or possibly the goats are very stressed out from lack of water. Also, other hikers may have been leaving food around and the goats were looking for a handout.
In any case, since all the hikers got out safely, why couldn’t the park personnel just block off that trail for a while with a warning sign until the goats depart or calm down. There are plenty of other trails. Hikers and visitors should be better prepared how to coexist with wildlife. I felt terribly sad to hear the goat was killed.
D.M. Harris, Green Valley