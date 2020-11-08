Colder days are coming. Our warm arthritics’ pool is closed. East Center pool helped so many of us exercise through the winter months with its 86-degree temperatures. It was also our neighborhood pool.
There is a large aging, arthritic population here. Currently, all the pools seem unusually cold. Solar arrays sit unused or energy directed to other places.
Heating pools is costly. But money has been spent to install solar, then the pool closes. Long-term planning seems not to exist. This winter we need a heated pool, 86 degrees.
Callie Conrad, Green Valley