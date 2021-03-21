This “old-timer” is confused! Does one have to be “woke” to be part of the “cancel culture”? Or is the “cancel culture” automatically “woke”? I just woke up!
Are you “woke” enough? Some would say yes, about 15 hours a day! No they say, do you have perceived awareness of the issues that concern social and racial justice? It is increasingly used as as a byword for social awareness. “I was sleeping but now I’m ‘woke,’” they would say. I am certainly not racist, does this make we “woke” enough? So confusing!
Too many in my opinion call my country racist. I say, why then are our borders packed with people who want to get into my country?
How about “cancel culture”? Or as some put it, “call out culture.” It appears to be a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrown out of professional circles, be it online or in person. Ostracism equals canceled. “Mr. Bean” actor Rowan Atkinson, compared “cancel culture” to a “medieval mob looking for someone to burn.”
Dr. Seuss has been censored as well as additional children’s cartoons and movies. Peter Pan and Dumbo are just a few. Besides children’s books being destroyed, statues, peoples lives turned upside down and careers canceled.
Self-appointed experts deciding what can be said; what opinions can be held; what programs can be watched; and what people we can call friends.
These self appointed experts are attacking free speech. Free speech, my friends, is paramount to a free and open society. If we don’t have free speech, and it is fast disappearing, we are not even close to being free.
I say “wake up” not “woke up” and pay attention to where we are headed. If we don’t wake up, it won’t be long before these self appointed experts rob us of our freedom. We are on that path!
John Fanning, Green Valley