What an interesting letter by Rozanne Plotnik (“Beware,” June 23); offended by so many American flags (but flying a Marxist flag from our consulates/embassies — BLM — is OK?).
The Marxists in our midst (some in our Congress and other government departments) are making their big push (all those years of brain-washing our students is paying off), so many Americans are finally speaking out in defense of this Republic. Even having the audacity to inject God and religion into the mix.
Voter suppression, Ms. Plotnik? Requiring an ID to vote? (Over 40 million non-citizens in this country, maybe 12 million of them here illegally.) Cleansing voter rolls? I grew up in South Chicago; I’m familiar with the deceased and non-residents voting.
How about flooding the country with mail-in ballots, vote-harvesting, drop-boxes all over the place. All of these encourage election fraud. But trying to clean this mess up is “voter suppression”? And how the heck are we suppressing women’s rights? Sounds like someone is living in another decade.
Scott Anderson
Green Valley