For most of my life, I was under the impression that every U.S. citizen valued democracy, the cornerstone of which is free and fair elections with all citizens having the right vote. Now I realize that I have been naïve.
Historically, certain segments of our population were denied the right to vote. Even after constitutional amendments corrected these wrongs, voter suppression laws continued to prevent many people of color from exercising their voting rights. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed to enforce the 15th Amendment. This act expanded access to voting for many years, until 2013, when the Supreme Court ruled that a critical aspect of that law was unconstitutional.
That ruling has unleashed a host of voter suppression legislation. Unfortunately, Arizona is leading the way, with our Legislature proposing more voter suppression laws than any other state in the nation. State Rep. John Kavanaugh has been quoted in the national press as saying that restricting ballot access is a means to protect “the quality of votes” and that “everybody shouldn’t be voting.”
Everybody shouldn’t be voting? What happened to democracy? Politics apparently is more important than our democracy.
Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the For the People Act, a reform package to protect voting rights and the integrity of elections. That piece of legislation is now going to the Senate, where support for this legislation is along party lines. Our own senator, Kyrsten Sinema is a co-sponsor. Unfortunately, the bill is doomed due to the filibuster which requires 60 votes to pass most anything except budget related legislation.
The filibuster is a Senate rule and could be modified or rescinded by a simple majority of the senators. Unfortunately, Sen. Sinema has adamantly opposed any change to this rule.
To Sen. Sinema I say, you can’t have it both ways: if you support voting rights and the For the People Act, you must also reform the filibuster. Otherwise, your support for our democracy is meaningless.
Call or write to Sen. Sinema and urge her to vote for reform of the filibuster (202-224-4521 or www.sinema.senate.gov/contact). Our democracy depends on it.
Henne Queisser, Green Valley