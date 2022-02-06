If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
After the 2020 election, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined Texas AG Ken Paxton in “Stop the Steal” and the result was the embarrassing Cyber Ninja fiasco. Meanwhile an Arizona group sent the National Archives in Washington, D.C., notarized documents intended to deliver, wrongly, the state’s 11 electoral votes for President Donald Trump.
During all of this the Arizona GOP was thinking up ways to make it harder for Arizonans to vote based on their psychotic belief that the election was rigged. (Are you worried yet?) Well, it gets worse.
GOP state Rep. John Fillmore introduced legislation that would, among other things, get rid of almost all absentee and early voting in the state and mandate all votes be hand-counted within 24 hours of polling sites being closed. Whether a Democrat or a Republican, we all need to get involved with what is going on in the state Legislature.
Politics is becoming a dangerous sport and there is a definite “win at all costs” attitude among the present state GOP, even if it is illegal. I suggest we get over the last election and get on with our lives. There is no excuse to make it harder to vote in the great state of Arizona.
