Whether we are Democrats or Republicans, we should be appalled with the extremes our president is going to to suppress voting.
First, he says how fraudulent mail-in voting is though he voted by mail himself.
Next, he replaces the postmaster general with a campaign donor. The new guy slows down mail delivery and makes cuts to overtime.
Next, the president fails to hold Putin accountable for the deaths of some of our soldiers, of which he put bounties on their heads. He knew this from intelligence, which he does not believe. Yet he trusts Putin.
If Trump is as wonderful as he keeps telling us, he should have no worry of a win in November. So why not allow a fair and legal election happen whether in person or by mail.
Cheryl R. McDonald, Green Valley