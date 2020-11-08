I believe voter suppression using inaccurate polls was a factor adversely affecting both candidates in this election. How can polls be so far off the true reflection of voter preference without a premeditated desire to do so? Can we trust these organizations and individuals in other subjects after such abuse? There are many kinds of voter fraud. The most efficient voter fraud is altering the vote count by manufacturing votes, not counting others or by miscounting. Even Arizona, which has a long history of absentee voting by mail requires further examination after this election.
Other tactics that have historically been used for voter fraud. They include:
1. Registering to vote using a phony name and/or address. 2. Voting more than once in different counties or states. 3. Using an absentee ballot belonging to another voter. 4. Using a ballot received by mail but belonging to another. 5. Buying votes. 6. Backdating ballots. 7. Giving “assistance”’to others however getting them to vote not as they intend. 8. Illegal voting by those not eligible to vote.
Ballots sent to everyone on the voter rolls empowers voter fraud exponentially. When voter rolls are outdated and contain the names of dead and moved voters, this problem is especially egregious. It makes it very easy to fraudulently inflate a particular candidate’s total. Each voter who desires an absentee ballot should be require to request such a ballot as in Arizona.
Our republic depends on accurate, meaningful elections. I am concerned that the current trend is unsustainable.
Karen Bettridge, Green Valley