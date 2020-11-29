The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, shows voter fraud data on its website. They say these are “recent election fraud cases,” although some go back to 1982. When the Heritage data was analyzed by the MIT Election Data Science Lab they found 143 cases of absentee ballot fraud in 250 million votes, a rate of 0.00006%.
The Heritage data was also analyzed by the Brookings Institution. Brookings looked at five states that have had absentee ballots prior to 2018. The Heritage data shows a total of 44 cases of fraud since 1982, of which 29 cases were fraudulent votes attempted by mail. 44 cases in 49.9 million votes is a fraud rate of 0.00008%.
In May 2017, President Trump signed an executive order to establish a voter fraud commission headed by Vice President Mike Pence. The commission disbanded in January 2018, without finding a significant amount of voter fraud.
In August 2019, Ellen Weintraub, commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, wrote to President Trump asking him to give evidence of his claims of extensive voter fraud in New Hampshire during the 2016 election. She hasn’t received an answer.
Jay Read, Green Valley