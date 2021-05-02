Republicans in the Arizona Senate have decided to spend $150,000 of the taxpayers’ money to have a private firm recount the presidential votes from Maricopa County. They are doing this not withstanding the fact that there were already two audits and a recount and the vote was certified and the electors were approved by the U.S. Congress.
The firm hired by the Republican senators is a company called Cyber Ninjas located in Florida. The person who owns this company is named Doug Logan. Mr. Logan, a staunch Trump supporter, is also known to be a strong proponent of the “stop the steal” movement and other arguments that Trump won the election even though numerous courts found no evidence of wide spread fraud. He is reported to have stated that Trump won Arizona by 200,000 votes.
Why are these Senators spending the taxpayers’ money this way? Considering Mr. Logan’s history and the timing by the Republican Senators, it is not hard to conclude that the result of this endeavor will be that Trump won Arizona. For them to conclude otherwise will be a surprise. Also, the lack of transparency of this project cast a long shadow on its credibility.
So what do they hope gain? Their conclusions, no matter what they are, will not change the official record and they certainly will not change the outcome of the election. But their results will likely further inflame the division that already exists in this country. What else could it be? Perhaps Jan. 6 was not enough for these state senators. Are they really acting in the best interests of the people of the State of Arizona or the people of this country for that matter? It’s time to let go of the big lie.
John Haggerty
Green Valley