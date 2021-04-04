Nearly a month ago it was discovered that when GVR members phoned to request a paper ballot the voice message they received was that the deadline for requests had passed when in fact the published deadline had not passed.
GVR staff announced that the error had only occurred for six hours. What was not known at the time was whether or not a meaningful disturbance had occurred. Now we know, the data is out. Last year’s paper ballots requested/cast totaled 560/375. This year’s numbers were 237/150, a drop of 60% in the number cast. How likely is it that a six-hour malfunction would result in a drop of that magnitude?
Add to that the fact that the last two years have seen a rising trend in paper ballot voting, the trend is up, not down. Until this year, that is, so a decline in paper ballot voting by 225 is a lot, and might well be considered “missing” votes.
Just how significant is that? Well, the sum total of the differences in votes between third and seventh, and all the ones in between, was just 184 votes. The rank order of those five candidates, two technically elected, three not, is statistically therefore inconclusive, and the election itself is fatally flawed. Fixing it in a credible way will be hard to do.
How we got here starts with the board and its attitude and the composition of its committees, in this case the Nominations and Elections Committee. Here’s the parallel analogy: Can you imagine if the Federal Election Commission were comprised of 100% Republicans or 100% Democrats? Who would believe anything they said? Well, that’s exactly what we have with the GVR’s Nominations and Election Committee, 100% membership in a single political cohort. Not credible. Can GVR staff fix this? They’re the ones responsible for the election process, who claimed to be unaware of the problem, and who fed us the dubious six-hour excuse. Who’s left to believe?
And finally, we should understand just how important a single directorship can be and how things can change fast in GVR. Many times in the 16 years I’ve lived here, big GVR board decisions have hinged on a single director’s vote. GVR quit publishing the actual board votes a couple of years ago, so the membership doesn’t see them anymore. Add to that the number of board resignations each year, and it quickly becomes clear just how important the fifth, sixth and seventh election rankings become.
Director Mark Kelley has introduced a motion that passed to audit the election, and presumably he will stay with that even though he is leaving the board. At the very least, I hope we come through this with two changes: 1) A commitment that the N&E Committee be composed of directors and members from all major political perspectives with an open process that puts to rest the perception and reality of partisan agendas; and 2) A staff and administrative process that is guided by the principal of seeking the most accurate and complete voice of the membership in electing the corporation’s directors.
Steve Wilhelm
Green Valley