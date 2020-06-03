I received an email from the Progressive Turnout Project PAC asking for support (money) to resist President Trump’s idea to dismantle the USPS. They provided a “survey” to inspire me to donate.
Here is one question from that survey: “Trump’s plan to crush the U.S. Postal Service is sinister: Vote-By-Mail would be impossible IMPOSSIBLE without the USPS. So Trump would be guaranteed to win re-election. Do you think Democrats have a duty to SAVE the Post Office from Trump?”
The only box provided to check was “Yes, of course.”
I see only two possible conclusions to draw from this interesting question: 1. The progressives know how, and intend to, manipulate the results cast by mail. Or, 2. They think their electorate are too stupid or lazy to travel a few blocks to cast a vote. You decide.
Saving the Post Office is one thing. Rigging an election is totally another.
Joe Thielman, Amado