Our president doesn’t believe in science and yet must deal with the threat of contagion. Experts predict a staggering number will eventually contract coronavirus. President Trump said the virus will just “disappear”; more recently, that the pandemic is a “hoax.”
In contrast, when the ebola virus threatened the world, President Obama, with CDC scientists, set up the Pandemic Response Team whose success is the reason the ebola virus never reached our shores.
Where is that team now? Trump fired the Pandemic Defense Team and decimated the CDC by eliminating 700 employees. The current Trump-appointed head of the CDC is responsible for the shortage of testing kits that are urgently needed.
Is the Trump administration actually contributing to the spread of coronavirus? Over the CDC’s objection, they put 14 infected people on a plane with healthy passengers. Many may now develop the disease, putting more people at risk.
Trump then sent workers from the HHS to deal with the passengers instead of sending trained CDC professionals. Their lack of training, put them at risk of infection, potentially spreading the disease.
I’m a person with compromised lungs and I’m worried about this new coronavirus, but I fear my president is not.
Pat Pickett, Green Valley