In a recent letter, Deborah Cox questioned “should the Opinion page allow comments that are blatant and verifiable falsehoods, or ridiculous conspiracy theories? (See ‘Thanks, Joe,’ and ‘Not Good.’) Just because it’s someone’s point of view — no matter how baseless, distorted, unfounded — does that mean a newspaper has to publish it, even if it’s harmful disinformation or dangerous ideology, or does the publication have an obligation to allow only legitimate, factual discussion?”
If people are fire-hosed with disinformation and distracted by hatred toward their fellow Americans, they cannot make reasonable, rational decisions about their own self-government.
If politicians of either party can get elected by simply vilifying their opponents with lies, they need not be held accountable for their own conduct and decisions.
If some people take vicious hyperbole at face value, they may turn violent. Witness the Jan. 6 insurrection or riot, resulting in five deaths as well as 140 injuries to police, ranging from bruises and lacerations to concussions, rib fractures, burns and even a mild heart attack (from repeated tasers), according to Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. And that was the lucky outcome.
This is not just conjecture. It has happened to democracies throughout history and is happening right now in Poland, Turkey, Hungary and India, among other fading democracies.
Rick Cendo
Green Valley