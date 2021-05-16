VOTE—it is your RIGHT
VOTE—it is your DUTY
Why are so many Republican-controlled states trying to limit our right to vote, including my state of Arizona? The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy. The claim is that the new laws will prevent voter fraud. What voter fraud? No wide spread fraud has been shown to exist in over 60 court cases or found in any state election.
In November 2020, more than 161 million Americans cast their vote and President Biden won the election by over 7 million votes. But former president Trump to this day will not acknowledge that fact, nor will his fans. For over 240 years, the United States has peacefully witnessed the transfer of power from one president and administration to the next—but not this year. Trump calls Biden’s win the “BIG LIE”—but Trump is clearly the liar! It is his Big Lie. If you are willing to continue to defend the truth, you will be attacked — -look what happened to Liz Cheney (the Republicans did not even have the courage to have a secret vote, but removed her by a voice vote).
Are you willing to live in a democracy and defend it or live in a country that is ruled by personality cults? We are many and they are fewer and our votes will win, given an equal and fair chance.
Irene Little
Green Valley