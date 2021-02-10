Not much is written about United Community Health Center’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
Their website was easy to use to register for an appointment for the vaccine. Last Wednesday, our registered appointment day, my husband and I went to Amado’s COVID-19 vaccination drive-in site and received our first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Everything went smoothly and very efficiently thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and volunteers who were there to help vaccinate hundreds of people.
Job well done!
J. Bolin
Green Valley