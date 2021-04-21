From what I read and hear, it seems like there are still a lot of Americans who are unwilling to get a vaccine against COVID-19 despite the fact that Dr. Fauci, the Biden Administration, the entire health community and scientists around the world have begged them to do so. This despite the fact that we all need them to do this to help us reach herd immunity. I don’t know — does that refusal sound a bit self-centered to you?
Unless the virus is a hoax, more than 3 million people have died of it worldwide. Yes, some people have had a reaction to the vaccine; some have perhaps died from the vaccine; this hasn’t been clearly verified. But those numbers are minuscule compared to the morbidity rate of COVID-19 infection. Some say they are afraid the vaccine will “alter their DNA” or argue that we don’t know enough about the long-term effects of the vaccination. Perhaps they are right to have these reservations, but I know that they should be weighing those fears against the long-term effect of dying, which isn’t that rosy either. In weighing the odds, they remind me of the people who won’t fly in an airplane for fear of it crashing, when their driving a car is statistically more apt to result in their death than air travel. I fear people really don’t understand how to weigh and measure odds and probability. And that’s why the casino parking lots are so full of cars.
The age-old wisdom is that what you give away free isn’t perceived as valuable. So I think that the government should offer the vaccine to all Americans until everyone who wants one has gotten it — then a month beyond that. After that, if you want to get vaccinated, you can make an appointment and pay $1,000 for it. Or maybe twice that. The more expensive, the more people would value it, no?
Sharon O’Connor
Green Valley