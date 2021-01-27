Re: “Vaccination next phase now open,” Jan. 17. The county’s registration process for the COVID-19 vaccination is ludicrous. Registering for most locations is centralized (depending on one’s priority category). But Banner has a separate sign-up system that is so cumbersome that it is nearly impossible to register with them. So who in their right mind would try?
I normally use Banner for primary care and also for most specialists. But I couldn’t register through them because no one can get into their website (using the county’s sign-up process) until appointments are available.
So, being over 75, I registered with TMC, the only other option for my age group. Is this what the county intended with its “streamlined” approach? Remember, we are old folks and shouldn’t be expected to put up with this kind of nonsense.
Mary Gilroy, Green Valley