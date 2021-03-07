I’ve been trying to come up with an appropriate accolade for the UCHC staff and volunteers who gave my wife and me our two doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Both drive-through events we attended at Amado and Anamax Park were very well organized and efficient and the people directing traffic, gathering information and administering the vaccine could not have been kinder and nicer.
Even though we were all in vehicles, there was a positive spirit that permeated the process and made it very personal and human.
Our personal thanks and best wishes to everyone involved at the UCHC.
Mark Johnson, Sahuarita