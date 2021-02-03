What alternate reality are we living in with respect to COVID-19 treatments and vaccinations? The United States had two vaccines that will protect us from this virus. Now, we live in a Phase 1B community and we do not have ready access to a local vaccination process.
Sure, we may be fortunate enough to score an appointment somewhere in Tucson at some odd hour, but many of us do not drive at night or drive on the interstate. Thus, we become a captive audience to the ebb and flow of the county politics. While the politicos are trying to decide, people are dying. What can we, as citizens of Pima County do to get sites close to home, to get them ASAP and quit the diddling around. Possibly staffing the street corners with citizens carrying the flag for a Green Valley vaccination site would do more good than flogging a dead horse.
Robert Allen, Green Valley