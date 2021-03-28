Recent letters revealed some confusion about the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed, the purpose of which was to accelerate the approval and manufacture of COVID vaccines.
The program’s stated goal was the manufacture and distribution of 100 million doses by January 2021. By that time, only 20 million doses had been produced. The Biden Administration solved certain production bottlenecks by invoking the Defense Production Act in early February.
Amazing what one can accomplish when not hooked on cable news and Twitter.
Rick Cendo, Green Valley