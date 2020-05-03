With the focus on the pandemic I have not heard or seen an updated report on immigrants being held awaiting processing. May I suggest an updated article on conditions.
Here are some questions that immediately come to mind:
Are children still being separated from their parents?
What is the condition of the holding cells and other facilities?
How are they being treated?
Are they receiving medical attention and treatment when required?
How are they being protected from the virus?
George Riek, Green Valley