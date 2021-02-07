Joe Biden has said much of the word “unity.” Nothing he has done has demonstrated any unity at all. It is conformity that he is looking for. Biden has proudly signed 25 Executive Orders, 10 Presidential Memos and four proclamations within his first 12 days in office. This represents more executive action than Presidents Trump and Biden in the same period, combined.
Executive Orders, presidential memos and proclamations are all directives that come straight from the desk of the president in contrast to laws passed by Congress. Executive Orders are legally binding, and in practice memoranda are treated very similarly. Proclamations tend to be ceremonial.
What do some of these actions dictate?
1. Taxpayer-paid abortion on demand up to one minute before birth.
2. The Paris Climate Accord.
3. Eviscerated our energy industry, which benefits Communist China and Russia.
4. Open borders.
5. The Iran deal.
6. Rejoining WHO, which is influenced by China, which lied to us about the nature of COVID-19.
7. A $1.9 trillion package that has almost nothing to do with COVID-19 relief. It was mainly payoffs to blue-state mayors and blue-state governors to pay down debt they acquired long before the virus.
Is this governing or is it something else? This is fundamentally changing the United States of America with no representation of the people through Legislation.
Karen Bettridge, Green Valley