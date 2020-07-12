Coming to a town near you, perhaps right here in Green Valley. Driven by a mindset not unfamiliar to the Democratic Party, sent to us via the City of Seattle, formerly with the country of “CHOP” within its borders.
The Internalized Racial Superiority seminar consists of a training session where instruction is given on how to “undo their whiteness.” It was originally structured for city workers but can be adapted to any group as we are a racist country and need to be “humbled.”
It is based on the belief that “racism” is not our fault but we are responsible. One handout said white staffers must give up “the land” and their “guaranteed physical safety” in order to be an “accomplice” for racial justice.
I kid you not folks, this is the new Democratic Party, the one Joe Biden will be installed as the “puppet” if voted into office in November. And shortly thereafter, we might be required to pay reparations. Those of us who will be ordered to pay never owned slaves and those we must pay were never slaves. But, my friends, they are votes.
Think about this also my friends. Those here illegally could be provided the rights of citizenship and the borders could be open. Votes and jobs! Any of you have children or grandchildren who will need a job. Millions more added to the workforce.
Food for thought in November, don’t you think?
John Fanning, Green Valley