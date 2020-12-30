Since moving here, I’ve noticed folks in Green Valley are more kind and caring than those I experienced in South Florida. I appreciate that, even though my old and crippled-up condition limits my number of friends.
Among those few is one native-born who has helped me and so many others. She is a Trump supporter, like me, but has chosen to decorate her car with her sentiments. Unlike me, she is a fearless Christian, and since it’s her opinion and her car, no harm done, right?
One person evidently thought she was undeserving of First Amendment rights and smashed a raw egg on the windshield of her car as it was parked in front of my house.
If you knew of how many people she has cheerfully helped, perhaps you wouldn’t have done that. But if you are relentless, I’m betting you’re just visiting here. A true Green Valley resident wouldn’t have done that. Maybe you’re from some distant city where crowded conditions have smothered kindness; maybe you’ve even moved here to escape all that indifference.
If you’ve just moved here, settle down and become courteous. If not, have a safe trip back to wherever you came from.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley