He did it without a shot. That is if you don’t consider the bounties paid to the Taliban for killing American troops.
He has been able to distance us from our allies; reduce our standing as leader of the free world; upset our world trade; caused states into bidding wars to get medical supplies; made us to look foolish to the rest of the world; corrupted our federal justice system; decimated all our federal agencies from the USDA to the Department of education. The list is endless.
Now his prime weapon is telling us that COVID-19 is OK for 99 percent of the people. To date, 136,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and the rate is increasing.
The enemy did all that without firing a shot. Anyone who supports this attack on our country is complicit.
Ray Omdahl, Green Valley