In regards to Tom Chulski’s letter titled “Children and politics” (Nov. 7), paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at our southern border up to $450,000 per person is ludicrous. This would be like someone illegally breaking into another persons home and the homeowner shoots the intruder and maims or kills them. The surviving invader or their family sues the homeowner and wins compensation.
When you come here with your family knowing full well that you are entering our country illegally, you are entitled to nothing. Even though you are currently being given everything.
When a person dies serving our country, the surviving family receives only $100,000 for the loss of their loved one. Are you going to tell me that someone who serves our country and gives their life should be compensated $350,00 less than someone who enters our country illegally? We have homeless vets living on the streets, that is what is truly despicable. Let’s get our priorities straight and take care of Americans first.
