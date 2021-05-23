So, I was talking with a buddy the other day about the GVR board. He asked me, “Hey, Gary, this guy Zelenak—is he the dude who, like, went all Captain Queeg and tried to hire a private eye to find out who spilled the beans about the three CEO finalists? Or is he the dude who went all Luca Brasi and sent the threatening e-mail to the other board guy?” So I told him, “Man, don’t you get it? Zelenak is both of those dudes! He’s, like, Captain Queeg and Luca Brasi!” Geez, how did this dude end up as president of the GVR board? Is he really the best that the nine in control have to offer? For crying out loud. Zelenak is starting to make Don Weaver look good!
Gary Austin
Green Valley