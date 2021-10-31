If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I just canceled DIRECTV because of misleading charges to my account.
You know those little shiny paper inserts you sometimes get with a bill and throw away? I found out I needed to pay close attention to them with DIRECTV. That insert informed me I was getting three months of free Showtime. Afterward, I would be billed unless I opted out, I guess, I never looked at it.
The first time I knew anything about Showtime was when I was billed for it. DIRECTV even sent me a separate flyer saying since I was such a good customer I was getting free NFL football on Sundays. I swear I went over that flyer looking for the zinger, but never found it. When I called to correct and cancel my account, I asked about the free NFL Sundays. Found out it was only good for one preview game. Really? Nothing on the flyer said anything about one preview game.
After a horrendous ordeal with the cancellation process, I was told to recycle the old equipment. When I asked to have someone come out and remove the satellite, I was informed I would have to be charged if they removed it. The “customer service” guy suggested maybe a neighbor could take it down for me. And I paid for a monthly service protection plan for a very long time! Guess taking down what they put up isn’t covered.
Like most of us, I hate having to change services, but no one should be charged for something they never ordered. Buyer beware!
Diane Hawthorne
Green Valley
