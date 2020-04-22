My sweet mother maintained that “God could have made a more wonderful fruit than the strawberry, but He didn’t.” They are my favorite fruit, and I get so hungry for strawberry shortcake, made with RIPE strawberries!
Recently, I optimistically purchased a box of gorgeous-looking strawberries…ha. By the time I had cut out all the white part, guess what! I had one-and-a-half pounds of berries and a half-pound of white! Then, I had to decide how to treat the hard, red part. Tough, not glossy, I decided to add some simple sugar and cook them.
I guess I’ll discover how strawberry pie tastes, without the crust.
Ignoring the high price, they would make a lovely decoration...a bowl of bright red strawberries for a centerpiece.
My question: Why do stores put them out for sale? Do they not know they aren’t ripe and won’t ever be?
Marcia Weary, Green Valley