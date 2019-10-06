Corky Simpson hit the nail on the head with his description of music available on radio (“When radio play bombs, bless those CDs,” Page B7, Oct. 2). As Corky writes, driving can be smooth when the likes of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw or Benny Goodman are broadcast. Unfortunately, they are not always available.
There is an alternative when the broadcast is a painful ear-blasting discordant cacophony. Tune to KUAT-FM, 90.5 on the FM dial. You will hear classical music 24/7. KUAT-FM is listener-supported, therefore no commercials. Give it a try.
Cal Turner, Green Valley