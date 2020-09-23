I believe the current GVR Board of Directors is not acting in the best interest of its members. A recent letter concerning the outside showers is a valid example. The sign says that in your interest the showers are closed. Who made that decision? Were they a medical professional? Were they following a State of Arizona governmental rule or law. Or they just wanted to avoid the job of keeping them clean and safe.
I’m a swimmer, I would like to shower after my swim to avoid anything I might have come in contact with in the pool and hot tub, rather than bring it home. I have been unsuccessful in asking the Board of Directors.
David Fink, Green Valley